Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,385 to GBX 2,290 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,290.

Shares of DLN traded up GBX 22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,778. The company had a trading volume of 373,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,554. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,726.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,864.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,604 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,184.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 EPS for the current year.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

