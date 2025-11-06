Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $293.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.