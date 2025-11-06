Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

TSM stock opened at $293.96 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.84 and its 200-day moving average is $235.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

