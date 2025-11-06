Rep. David Taylor Sells Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on November 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 9/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 9/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,847,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.70.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

