Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 183.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

