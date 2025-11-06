Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $185.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DDOG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Shares of DDOG traded up $32.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,746. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.08, a P/E/G ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $10,273,579.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,417,376.20. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,512,446 shares of company stock worth $207,641,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,153,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 740,457 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after buying an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

