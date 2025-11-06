The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.