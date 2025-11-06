FY2026 Earnings Forecast for AMD Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AMD opened at $256.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

