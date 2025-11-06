Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 997 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,443,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 72.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.