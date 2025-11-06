Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,111. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.92 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock worth $650,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 493,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Q2 by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,948,000 after buying an additional 378,394 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

