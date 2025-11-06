Paladin Advisory Group LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $623.28 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.61.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.