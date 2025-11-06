Critical Review: Calloway’s Nursery (CLWY) vs. Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership
74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Calloway’s Nursery
|$87.25 million
|$5.75 million
|9.76
|Calloway’s Nursery Competitors
|$13.56 billion
|$412.55 million
|13.76
Calloway’s Nursery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Calloway’s Nursery. Calloway’s Nursery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Calloway’s Nursery
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Calloway’s Nursery Competitors
|6.54%
|5.29%
|11.59%
Volatility and Risk
Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Calloway’s Nursery competitors beat Calloway’s Nursery on 9 of the 11 factors compared.
About Calloway’s Nursery
Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
