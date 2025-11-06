5,922 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Bought by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after buying an additional 2,898,391 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

CSCO stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

