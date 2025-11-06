Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.360-5.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 1,510,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

