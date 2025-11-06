ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) vs. MOL Global (OTCMKTS:MOLGY) Financial Survey

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) and MOL Global (OTCMKTS:MOLGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACV Auctions and MOL Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 1 0 0 1 2.50 MOL Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Given MOL Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MOL Global is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

This table compares ACV Auctions and MOL Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $637.16 million 1.40 -$79.70 million ($0.39) -13.31 MOL Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MOL Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and MOL Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -9.09% -10.21% -4.23% MOL Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACV Auctions beats MOL Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions



ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About MOL Global



MOL Global Inc. operates a payments platform that facilitates online and mobile commerce for consumers in various markets by providing a network of payment channels that accept payment using cash and online methods. The Company operates in five segments: MOLPoints, which includes revenue derived from the sale of online MOLPoints vouchers, which are used to redeem products via online portal and the sale of equivalent game credits; MOLReloads, which includes revenue derived from the electronic distribution of pre-paid airtime and personal identification numbers through its MOLReloads distribution network; MOLPay, which includes revenue derived from the provision of an online payment solution that online merchants use to collect payments from consumers; MMOG.asia, which includes revenue derived from the sale of game credits to consumers who play games on MMOG.asia, and Others, which includes income derived from the sale of Internet media products and other electronic related services.

