Contrasting Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of ThredUp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and ThredUp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunhong Green CTI $18.96 million 0.72 -$1.50 million ($0.50) -9.84 ThredUp $260.03 million 3.72 -$76.99 million ($0.30) -26.15

Yunhong Green CTI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yunhong Green CTI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunhong Green CTI -5.86% -11.99% -4.75% ThredUp -12.18% -39.20% -13.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yunhong Green CTI and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00 ThredUp 1 1 3 2 2.86

ThredUp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.34%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Yunhong Green CTI.

Risk & Volatility

Yunhong Green CTI has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ThredUp beats Yunhong Green CTI on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

