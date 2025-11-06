Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $1,025.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 target price for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,063.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $935.03 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $871.71 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $414.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $938.96 and its 200-day moving average is $969.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

