Syntec Optics (OPTX) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Syntec Optics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syntec Optics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Syntec Optics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Syntec Optics $28.45 million -$2.48 million -56.75 Syntec Optics Competitors $1.28 billion $24.78 million -4.75

Syntec Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Syntec Optics. Syntec Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Syntec Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Syntec Optics has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syntec Optics’ rivals have a beta of -15.10, meaning that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Syntec Optics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syntec Optics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Syntec Optics Competitors 1001 2411 5025 279 2.53

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Syntec Optics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syntec Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Syntec Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syntec Optics -5.46% -13.81% -5.99% Syntec Optics Competitors -438.16% -670.81% -16.99%

Summary

Syntec Optics rivals beat Syntec Optics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials. The company also provides clean room assembly, such as opto mechanical, opto electronic, and integrated photonics; infrared optics, microlens arrays, software development, and optical metrology, and catalog optics services. In addition, it offers driverless cars, integrated photonics, robotics, sensors, VR and AR, machine vision, facial imagining, heads up display, finger print scanners, and laser scanners technology for consumers; night vision goggles, missile laser guides, biometrics, infrared and thermal imaging, ordnance optics, head mounted displays, 2D and 3D scanners, humvee lighting , laser targeting, protective domes and windows, and lidar technologies for defense and miliary; and medical diagnostic, microfluidics, surgical components and systems, and medical sensing technology for medical sectors. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.