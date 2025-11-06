IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$260.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.6 million.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.38. 121,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,697. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The firm had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,849,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,371,617.70. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,073,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,884,348.09. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,881,519. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in IPG Photonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

