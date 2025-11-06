Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $424.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Hillman Solutions Stock Down 4.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,481. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,253.48. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
