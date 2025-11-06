Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Interparfums’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.120-5.120 EPS.

Interparfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,184. Interparfums has a 1-year low of $87.46 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interparfums

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interparfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Interparfums by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Interparfums by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.