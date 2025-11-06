Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.71. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. ( NYSE:PSBD Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.94% of Palmer Square Capital BDC worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSBD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

