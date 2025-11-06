Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.71. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 257.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSBD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PSBD
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Featured Articles
