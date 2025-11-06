Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,515. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $795,325,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.