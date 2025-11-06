Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.980-10.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.540-2.620 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $281.77. The company had a trading volume of 387,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.45. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 572,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.