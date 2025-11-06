Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/4/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/4/2025 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Travere Therapeutics was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/10/2025 – Travere Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,950. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 27,128 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $817,095.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,490.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,826 shares of company stock worth $4,805,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

