Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $680.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $667.35 and its 200 day moving average is $628.70. The stock has a market cap of $714.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

