Reviewing Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Symrise”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems $5.17 billion 1.16 $391.00 million $2.09 13.47 Symrise $5.41 billion 2.14 $517.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Symrise has higher revenue and earnings than Axalta Coating Systems.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axalta Coating Systems and Symrise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems 0 8 11 0 2.58 Symrise 0 1 1 2 3.25

Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus target price of $36.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Axalta Coating Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axalta Coating Systems is more favorable than Symrise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Symrise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems 8.81% 24.92% 7.19% Symrise N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Axalta Coating Systems has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symrise has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems beats Symrise on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. It also offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. In addition, the company provides functional and decorative liquid, and powder coatings used in various industrial applications, including building materials, cabinet, wood and luxury vinyl flooring and furniture market under the Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, Ceranamel, Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Tufcote, Imron Industrial, Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and Plascoat brands for powder coatings. Further, it develops and supplies electrocoat, primer, the basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and coatings systems for various commercial applications, including HDT, MDT, bus, and rail under the Imron, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. The company offers products under the Audurra, Abcite, Alesta, AquaEC, Centari, Ceranamel, Challenger, Chemophan, ColorNet, Cromax, Cromax Mosaic, Durapon 70, Duxone, Harmonized Coating Technologies, Imron ExcelPro, Lutophen, Nason, Spies Hecker, Standox, Stollaquid, Syntopal, Syrox, Raptor, U-POL, and Vermeera brand names. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

