Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s previous close.

AMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,059. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.08 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,948.72. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,750 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 1.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amplitude by 2,126.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,160,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,850,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Amplitude by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,681,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 703,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 148,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.