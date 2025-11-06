HORAN Wealth LLC Takes $797,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.73 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

