Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.930-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.8 million-$667.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.3 million. Qualys also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.730-1.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Qualys in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.33. 460,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,429. Qualys has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $159.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total transaction of $228,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,881.20. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $101,656.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,242.88. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,346 shares of company stock worth $5,028,258. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,133,000 after acquiring an additional 323,324 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 506,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

