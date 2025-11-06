Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%.The firm had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.43 million. Fortrea updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Fortrea Trading Down 4.6%
FTRE traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 783,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,625. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $25.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,306.32. The trade was a 49.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,217.10. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares valued at $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTRE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fortrea from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fortrea from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Follow the Money: 3 Stocks With High Institutional Ownership
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can Gold Mining Stocks Shine as the Metals Rally Falters?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dutch Bros Beats Earnings for 11th Consecutive Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.