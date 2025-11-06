Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $8.70 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 114,122,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,727,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $256,064.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,109,581 shares in the company, valued at $23,508,432.36. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $185,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 490,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,209.42. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,723. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

