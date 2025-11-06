Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.230-9.580 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $217.41. 329,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,285. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $212.33 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

