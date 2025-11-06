Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.3 million-$40.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.4 million. Audioeye also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Audioeye alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Audioeye

Audioeye Trading Down 6.0%

Insider Activity at Audioeye

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 54,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 8,000 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,703.85. The trade was a 5.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 12,359 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $157,082.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,200. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $403,833 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audioeye

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Audioeye by 19.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Audioeye by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Audioeye by 29.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Audioeye by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Audioeye by 139.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audioeye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.