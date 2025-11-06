UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 961,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,890. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Adient by 62.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Adient by 544.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Adient by 991.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

