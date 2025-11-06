HomesToLife (HTLM) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HomesToLife to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -2.80% -28.99% -2.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 75 546 320 58 2.36

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HomesToLife and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 42.23%. Given HomesToLife’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomesToLife and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $28.64 million -$1.67 million 327.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.41 billion -$10.34 million 25.21

HomesToLife’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HomesToLife competitors beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HomesToLife Company Profile

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

