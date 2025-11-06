e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $117.83, but opened at $89.44. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $78.2340, with a volume of 6,948,294 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $134.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,819,612.32. This represents a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,633,303.38. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 57,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

