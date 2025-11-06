Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading Down 13.7% – Here’s What Happened

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.6450 and last traded at $64.6450. 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.8782.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zealand Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 12.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.08 and a current ratio of 15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.72 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 73.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.