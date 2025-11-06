Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $28.50. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 4 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPSWY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Japan Steel Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JPSWY

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $467.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.