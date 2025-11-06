Head-To-Head Contrast: ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,240.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and ZIVO Bioscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) N/A ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 3,198.65 -$7.78 million ($2.58) -5.07

Volatility & Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1629.93, meaning that its stock price is 163,093% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

