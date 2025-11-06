Contrasting Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) and Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intergroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Intergroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forestar Group and Intergroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Intergroup 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Forestar Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Intergroup.

This table compares Forestar Group and Intergroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.66 billion 0.75 $203.40 million $3.29 7.48 Intergroup $64.38 million 1.16 -$5.35 million ($2.47) -14.01

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Intergroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 10.11% 10.08% 5.52% Intergroup -8.31% N/A -5.01%

Risk & Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Intergroup on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Intergroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.