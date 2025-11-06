Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 747 shares.The stock last traded at $205.63 and had previously closed at $205.00.

Moog Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.77.

About Moog

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.