Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 553% from the previous session’s volume of 1,145 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $33.00.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
