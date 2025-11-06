Properties Ltd. Golden Sells 92,973 Shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 92,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $371,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,296,987 shares in the company, valued at $45,187,948. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Properties Ltd. Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 118,892 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $477,945.84.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 1,000,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $3,978,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 20,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 5,200,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. American Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in American Resources by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AREC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. D Boral Capital raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About American Resources



American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

