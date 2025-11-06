Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.710-2.81 EPS.
Enersys Price Performance
Shares of ENS stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.25. 482,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. Enersys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.
Enersys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.
Institutional Trading of Enersys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS
About Enersys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enersys
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Tempus AI: Volatility Equates to Opportunity in AI Leader
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Follow the Money: 3 Stocks With High Institutional Ownership
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can Gold Mining Stocks Shine as the Metals Rally Falters?
Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.