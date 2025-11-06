Insider Buying: British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,074 per share, with a total value of £162.96.
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,934 per share, with a total value of £157.36.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,092 per share, with a total value of £122.76.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 170 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,182 per share, with a total value of £7,109.40.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 17 on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,159. 889,934,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,966.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,749.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,702 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
