Insider Buying: British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,074 per share, with a total value of £162.96.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,934 per share, with a total value of £157.36.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,092 per share, with a total value of £122.76.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 170 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,182 per share, with a total value of £7,109.40.

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 17 on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,159. 889,934,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,966.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,749.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,702 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of analysts have commented on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 to GBX 4,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 2,800 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,040.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

