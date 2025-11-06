HC Wainwright Increases Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $231.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $206.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $19.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 318,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $89,220.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,537.40. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,254.09. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

