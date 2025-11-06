UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock traded down $22.62 on Thursday, reaching $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,199. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Paycom Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 60,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.