Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.63, Zacks reports. Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sinclair updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sinclair Stock Up 17.5%

SBGI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 992,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,132. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 995.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 142.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 79.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 175.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 92.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

