Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) vs. Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Financial Review

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) and Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Li Bang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology 14.30% 22.68% 12.19% Li Bang International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80 Li Bang International 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carpenter Technology and Li Bang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus target price of $369.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Carpenter Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Li Bang International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Li Bang International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $2.89 billion 5.44 $376.00 million $8.18 38.60 Li Bang International $10.79 million 1.22 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Carpenter Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Li Bang International.

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats Li Bang International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Li Bang International

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. is based in Jiangyin, China.

